Weather on the Web

Clouds will pick up as we move throughout the day. We could see some scattered showers in the morning and early afternoon, but the bulk of storms will come this evening and overnight as heavy rain and thunderstorms will move through. Friday late afternoon, Elsa will move more into our region. This will cause more heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds. Winds, flooding from rivers and streams and also ponding on roads will cause dangerous conditions.

Saturday, Elsa will have moved off to our northeast leading to mostly sunny skies and dryer conditions. Clouds will pick back up again come Sunday and Monday leading to partly sunny skies. There is a slight chance of rain for Monday, and Tuesday. Wednesday another storm will approach our area and we could see more thunderstorms.

