Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Thursday everyone!

Clouds will pick up as we move throughout the day. We could see some scattered showers in the morning and early afternoon, but the bulk of storms will come this evening and overnight as heavy rain and thunderstorms will move through. Friday late afternoon, Elsa will move more into our region. This will cause more heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds. Winds, flooding from rivers and streams and also ponding on roads will cause dangerous conditions.

Saturday, Elsa will have moved off to our northeast leading to mostly sunny skies and dryer conditions. Clouds will pick back up again come Sunday and Monday leading to partly sunny skies. There is a slight chance of rain for Monday, and Tuesday. Wednesday another storm will approach our area and we could see more thunderstorms.

Make sure you click the link above for your full forecast. Have a wonderful and safe day everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. -Canada border
Canada’s new border rules have kicked in. Here’s what to know
A PIPD car
Presque Isle sees increase in drug offenses
Two people who died in Hampden home identified
ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols isn't covering the NBA Finals after comments she made about a...
ESPN pulls Rachel Nichols from NBA Finals after audio comments released
Homeless Services of Aroostook provides updates on transitional housing.
Homeless Services of Aroostook Provides Update on Transitional Housing

Latest News

Weather on the Web Thursday, July 8th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Wednesday, July 7th PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web