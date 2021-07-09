Advertisement

2 men dead, woman wounded in suspected Texas murder-suicide

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Two men are dead and a woman is wounded after what Houston police say was a murder-suicide at a downtown seafood restaurant.

Police say the incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday as a man and woman were finishing dinner in the bar of the Aquarium Restaurant when a man at the other end of the bar stood up, walked over and shot both, the man fatally.

A police spokesman says security video showed the suspect then shot himself once fatally. He said the woman is hospitalized in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The relationships between the three, if any, was not immediately clear

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presque Isle
UPDATE: Man Shot and Killed in Standoff Identified
Main St, Presque Isle
Officials say incident on Main Street now over
U.S. -Canada border
Canada’s new border rules have kicked in. Here’s what to know
Rt 1 was closed off for some time
Van Buren Fire
Daniel Diaz, 39, faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, peeping and prowling. He...
Dad tackles sex offender who broke into 5-year-old’s room

Latest News

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana reacts after correctly spelling a word during the...
African American spelling bee champ makes history with flair
This image from video provided by Brett Durrant shows boulders blocking U.S. Route 395 near the...
Aftershocks expected after 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits California, Nevada
Two men are dead and a woman is wounded after what Houston police say was a murder-suicide at a...
2 men dead, woman wounded in suspected Texas murder-suicide
Suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise are shown to the media, along...
2 US men, ex-Colombia soldiers held in Haiti assassination