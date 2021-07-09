Aroostook Community Matters: Meals on Wheels Serving More People in Aroostook County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Over the last year, Meals on Wheels has drastically increased the number of meals they deliver to the people of Aroostook County.

“We have gone from serving about 4,500 meals per month to about 10,000 meals per month,” said Nutrition Services Manager Erin Walsh.

Because of COVID-19, more people were able to qualify for meals. But Walsh says even with the expanded eligibility, they would have qualified. So now, more people in Aroostook County are receiving the food they need. And to meet the demand, volunteers stepped up.

“I just deliver meals on wheels so that just requires me to come once every two weeks and I show up, pick up meals here at the freezer and then deliver them to my list of clients,” said Andrea Pesut, a volunteer.

“They are right here or in any of our other locations throughout the County, willing to put in the work that it takes to get those meals out,” said Walsh.

“I realized the number of people in our neighborhood who have needs and delivering meals has been a very rewarding thing to do to help people,” said Pesut.

Meals on Wheels is always looking for help. So, if you want to make donations or offer your time you can find more information here.

