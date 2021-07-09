Baseball Players Excited to be Back on the Diamond

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

The Aroostook Men’s baseball league has been going on for about three weeks. So, far the players say it’s been great. And, they’re just so excited to be back on the field.

“Since high school, I haven’t really played, so getting this league going is fantastic,” said Dakota Morrow.

“I know a lot of guys haven’t played in quite a long time, so they’re excited too,” said Wyatt Taggett.

“It’s baseball in the county,” said Ricky Goupille.

And now that they get to lace up the cleats again, they’re all reminded of what they missed most.

“Definitely the crowd,” said Bridges.

“It’s just always been my favorite sport and it’s just baseball, it’s my passion,” said Goupille.

“It’s just a way to connect with friends, also gives me a reason to still stay in shape,” said Bridges.

They’ve only been back in the swing of things for a bit.

“It’s been pretty good, all of the teams seem pretty competitive so far,” said President of the league, Frank Nunez.

Not only has the response been great from the players, but the turnout from the fans has been awesome as well.

“There’s definitely a bigger crowd and people get into it sometimes so it’s pretty nice,” said Bridges.

“That’s what we were hoping for and yeah I think everyone who is involved in the league has been enjoying it and having a lot of fun and that’s what we wanted,” said Nunez.

The guys’ get to play the game they love, and the community gets to watch some baseball. According to those involved, the Aroostook Men’s Baseball League is knocking it out of the park.

