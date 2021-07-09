Advertisement

Fairfield man arrested, accused of attacking couple inside their Waterville home

A woman told authorities Fortin punched her in the face multiple times, held a knife to her...
A woman told authorities Fortin punched her in the face multiple times, held a knife to her neck and threatened to kill her.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police say a Fairfield man is behind bars following a domestic assault incident in Waterville Thursday night.

Michael Fortin, 40, is charged with threatening with a dangerous weapon, terrorizing, and burglary.

Police say Fortin broke into a home on Autumn Street and attacked a couple while they were asleep.

A woman told authorities Fortin punched her in the face multiple times, held a knife to her neck, and threatened to kill her.

He also allegedly attacked her partner.

One of the victims called 911 and when police arrived, they saw Fortin leaving the house with a knife in his hand.

He’s being held without bail at the Kennebec County Jail.

