Maine CDC reports 9 new Covid-19 cases

(WAGM) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 9 COVID-19 cases and one new death.

The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 69,201.

The total number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 is now at 862.

The Maine CDC reported that 794.114 Mainers, or 59.08% of the total population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has no new cases, the total number of cases remains at 1,904.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.