PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Officials in The County are looking for people interested in being a part of a broadband committee. Megan Cole spoke with the County administrator and has more on why this committee is so important.

“We have pockets in Aroostook County that have really good internet service and we have areas that we know that are really underserved.”

That’s why officials are hard at work to create a broadband committee to gain better access to internet. Paul Towle is President and CEO of the Aroostook Partnership, he and county commissioner Ryan Pelletier are working on creating this committee.

“There is a need to organize around broadband effort so we can figure out how to deliver it to those areas that are currently unserved or underserved in Aroostook County. "

“Identify some of those gaps and provide some of the guiding points if you will that will help decision makers and policy makers make those investments in the region. It’s gonna be important that we look at where folks are from geographically in the county and also what industries sector they might represent and try to get a diverse cross section of folks that live and work here in Aroostook County.”

Towle says it’s important for them to do what they can to get broadband to as much of the county as possible.

“Our goal would be to really get as close to as we can to 100% coverage in Aroostook. We know that’s gonna be virtually impossible cause of the way we’re organized, we’re a very large county and with a lot of rural roads and some not even improved roads so we’ll have to take a closer look at that and do this in a fiscally responsible manner.”

For more information on joining the committee you can call Ryan at 207 493-3318 or Paul at 207 498-8731.

