Protecting The Innocent: Child Abuse Series Part Two 7.8.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Community stakeholders throughout Maine are calling for systemic change and more accountability to protect children from what they call a broken child welfare system. Continuing her series tonight, Shawn Cunningham reports the resources and programs available in the county community to help abused children and families in crisis.

Fort Fairfield houses the only CAC, child advocacy center in Aroostook county. It serves to help abused children talk cope with their traumatic experiences in hopes of overcoming them. But its not an easy road says Lori Deschaine a licensed clinical social worker with the CAC.

Lori Deschaine LCSW, CAC

“children sometimes only want to tell their story once...”

Shawn Cunningham NO STANDUP

And the reality is...any kind of abuse be it sexual...physical...emotional or mental can have long lasting effects for victims...well into adulthood. Some of the effects of childhood abuse and neglect include:

-physical and chronic health issues like brain damage, heart disease, malnutrition and lung problems

-substance abuse

-juvenile delinquency

-Psychological And Behavioral Issues including depression, anxiety, low self esteem and PTSD

-and impaired cognitive thinking and learning skills

Some of the signs a child is being abused include:

-a child is overly compliant, passive, or withdrawn

-comes to school or other activities early, stays late, and does not want to go home

-has unexplained burns, bruises, broken bones, or black eyes

-has fading bruises or other marks noticeable after an absence from school

-shrinks at the approach of adults

But community and family advocates say there are a number of resources in the county to help detect child abuse and provide help to struggling families. The Aroostook Council for Healthy Families offers a new community child abuse prevention program called the “Front Porch Project”...

Danielle Langley, Dir., Aroostook Council for Healthy Families

“we believe that all parents have strengths and all parents need support we offer parenting programs parenting groups a community training the front porch project is a new training that believes that everyone can and should become more aware of how to help protect children and support families in their own community.”

Another point advocates want to make is the importance of not turning a blind eye to abuse. People need to take stock and realize child abuse is not solely an individual or family problem but a chronic community problem that demands community accountability.

Langley

“parenting is hard and alot if expected from them and we need to find ways to support families so that we’re protecting children in our communities...our children the families are all part of our community we need to be able to band together and find ways to support each other...”

Shawn Cunningham NS 8.

Some community resources in Aroostook County are:

Aroostook Council for Healthy Families www.aroostookcouncilforhealthyfamilies.net 877-207-2300

Hope & Justice Project https://www.hopeandjusticeproject.org/ 1-800-439-2323

Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office (207) 532-3471

Aroostook Children Advocacy Center https://www.amhcsas.org/aroostook-cac.html 207-472-6134

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.