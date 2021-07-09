Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Friday everyone!

We are waking up to plenty of rain and some wind as a system passes through and moves to the north. Tropical Storm Elsa will move into our area this late afternoon and merge with this system. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood watch for downstate Maine and for Southern parts of Aroostook County. Northern and Central parts of The County will miss a good portion of Elsa as it hugs the coastline and moves into Canada.

Clouds and rain will clear up overnight leading to beautiful sunny skies for Saturday. It will be warmer with temperatures in the upper 70′s. A great day to be outside and to maybe get ice cream or go kayaking with friends and family.

Sunday some clouds will move in and we could see a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Monday we will hold on to some clouds but will stay dry throughout the day. Partly sunny to Partly cloudy skies will dominate our skies Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with chances of showers and storms for Wednesday and Thursday.

Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a great and safe Friday morning everyone!

