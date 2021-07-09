Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Friday everyone!

We are waking up to plenty of rain and some wind as a system passes through and moves to the north. Tropical Storm Elsa will move into our area this late afternoon and merge with this system. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood watch for downstate Maine and for Southern parts of Aroostook County. Northern and Central parts of The County will miss a good portion of Elsa as it hugs the coastline and moves into Canada.

Clouds and rain will clear up overnight leading to beautiful sunny skies for Saturday. It will be warmer with temperatures in the upper 70′s. A great day to be outside and to maybe get ice cream or go kayaking with friends and family.

Sunday some clouds will move in and we could see a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Monday we will hold on to some clouds but will stay dry throughout the day. Partly sunny to Partly cloudy skies will dominate our skies Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with chances of showers and storms for Wednesday and Thursday.

Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a great and safe Friday morning everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presque Isle
UPDATE: Man Shot and Killed in Standoff Identified
Main St, Presque Isle
Officials say incident on Main Street now over
U.S. -Canada border
Canada’s new border rules have kicked in. Here’s what to know
Rt 1 was closed off for some time
Van Buren Fire
Daniel Diaz, 39, faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, peeping and prowling. He...
Dad tackles sex offender who broke into 5-year-old’s room

Latest News

Weather on the Web Friday, July 9th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Thursday, July 8th PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web