Youngsters show off baseball skills

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - Youngsters were showing off their baseball skills today in Fort Fairfield. Some of competitiors shared their favorite part of it.

Probably hitting”

" I like batting because I can hit far.”

" My favorite so far is the hitting.”

“Running the bases.”

The boys and girls excelled at many of the skills involved Jenson Larrabee of Blaine showed his wheels running from second base to home

(Jensen Larrabee):” Running them because it is fun.”

Chandler St Peter of Caribou showed off his power swing. Here is his tip to making good contract

(Chandler St Peter):” Just lift your foot and put all the weight on the back foot. Then just explode.”

Matthew Schlesinger also shared his tip to success after showing his power

(Matthew Schlesinger):” Just keep your eye on the ball”

Kayla Hawkl of Fort Fairfield also showed off her batting skills. She knows how to swing the bat

(Kayla Hawkl):” I kind of just have a really good swing and it’s hard.”

Six area Recreation Departments got together for Major League Baseball’s Pitch Hit and Run competition. This was just another step to normalcy for youngsters

(Kevin Senal):”Get us competing and get us back to enjoying time together instead of sitting in front of an X box and waiting for COVID to pass.”

Senal says that the youngsters were competing for their recreation department honors but also for County medals

Senal:”Even though we are together everyone is vying with themselves. There are no longer Sectional events that go to the next round. What we are doing is compare all of the scores and pick Aroostook County winners.

All of the scores will be submitted and will be compared with other parts of New England. The top performers will then go head to head.

Senal:” Through MLB.They will get put into the running to be able to actually go and compete at a Red Sox game.”

The age divisions were 7/8, 9/10, 11/12, 13/14. Out of all communities, the winner from each age division with the highest overall score was crowned our 2021 Aroostook County Champion in their respective division.

Those winners are: 9/10 Softball- Emily Gundy from Easton 11/12 Softball- Emma Kelley from Fort Fairfield 7/8 Baseball- Jensen Larabee from Mars Hill 9/10 Baseball- Luke Manion from Presque Isle 11/12 Baseball- Isaac Manion from Presque Isle 13/14 Baseball- Blake King from Easton

