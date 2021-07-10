Advertisement

Turtle Safety Tips with Mr. Drew

Mr. Drew and His Animals Too will be at the Acadian Festival in Madawaska next month
By Corey Bouchard
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - “Now up in Aroostook County the primary turtle is gonna be the wood turtle” Drew Desjardins says

The wood turtle is one of 7 species of turtles in the state.  Drew Desjardins is the owner of “Mr. Drew and His Animals Too” an animal rehabilitator and educator. He has helped many turtles who have been injured.

Desjardins shows an injured turtle as he explains ”This one was a car impact where we actually had to repair the entire shell of the animal because their shell are made of bone and karatine it will heal in time and then we release them when they are ready to go”

Desjardins says while they are primarily crossing the road for egg laying, there is another reason.

”The reason they are crossing the road is to show the chicken it can be done”

If you find a turtle in the road, you can help them get to safety on the other side, Desjardins recommends you: Observe traffic conditions to make sure it is safe,move the turtle in the direction it is going,pick up the turtle by its shell, and always keep your hands away from it’s face.

”A lot of times people might go the lake is over there I’m gonna just put it back in the water, they will leave the lake they were going someplace and you kinda sent them back where they are like wait a minute”

Desjardins says you could be bitten if your hands are too close to the turtles mouth. The season is expected to end in the coming weeks, then turtles will mostly return to streams and waterways.

Mr. Drew and his animals too will be at the Acadian Festival in Madawaska on August 13th and 14th, he will have 10-15 of his animals. Where people will be able to hold the animals, have pictures taken, and ask questions.

Corey Bouchard, Newssource8

