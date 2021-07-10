Advertisement

UPDATE: City of Presque Isle City Manager Talks About Transitional Housing Lease

By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - In mid-June, the City of Presque Isle decided not to renew the lease they held with the Homeless Services of Aroostook’s transitional housing. However, City Manager, Martin Puckett says that the city has new plans for the structures.

“The city is offering the buildings for the homeless shelter to purchase,” said Puckett. “So, that offer came out this week, there’s four duplexes that the city council is interested in having the homeless shelter purchase for a fair market value. The original agreement is 20 years old. The original intent of the building between the city and the homeless shelter was for short term housing, transitional housing and that’s definitely changed over the course. I know some of the tenants have been there for a longer period of time. With the homeless shelter owning those properties, there wouldn’t be any restrictions. They would set how long they require tenants to be there.”

