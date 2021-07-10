Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone!

Lingering moderate to heavy rain lasts until just after midnight... and then we’re clearing out and drying out into the early AM.

Still take extra precautions out and about on the roadways... as a lot of rain has accumulated and ponding of water could lead to minor travel concerns.

Then, the weekend is looking very nice, with plenty of sunshine tomorrow... and partly sunny skies for Sunday, with just a chance for afternoon pop-up showers and storms.

Overall, a quieter weather stretch lasts until next Tuesday... followed additional chances for rain moving in by the middle part of next week.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great, safe & relaxing weekend!

