18 MaineHealth patients test positive for delta variant

Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where vaccination is low.(Gray tv)
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Newly released data from MaineHealth shows an increase in cases of the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

According to Dr. Dora Anne Mills, the health system’s chief health improvement officer, since July 1, 18 of 49 patients sampled tested positive for the delta variant in MaineHealth’s NorDx Lab.

“Delta’s appearance is completely expected,” Mills stated in a Facebook post Sunday.

Mills noted the results are preliminary and pending validation through genetic sequencing from the Maine CDC.

“As the delta variant spreads around the globe like an invasive plant, choking other variants and finding the unvaccinated as fertile ground, we in Maine and New England are most fortunate to live in one of the safest places on the planet,” Mills added.

Last month, the agency said they’d found four cases of the variant in Maine.

Robert Long, a spokesperson for the Maine CDC, says the agency’s latest report likely underrepresents the number of Delta variant cases.

“It’s important to note that genome sequencing for variants is not diagnostic testing in the same way that PCR testing for COVID-19 is. It’s a longer process with less urgency than diagnostic testing. The turnaround time for diagnostic PCR testing, which is a better indicator of transmission risk, has not changed. The state lab continues to provide results within 24 to 48 hours of receiving samples for COVID-19 PCR testing,” Long said in a statement.

State health officials say getting vaccinated remains the best way for Mainers to protect themselves.

“Maine CDC expects to see a greater impact of the Delta variant in the state in the coming weeks. While Maine’s high vaccination rate limits routes of transmission, the Delta variant is opportunistic. Vaccination remains the best way for Maine people to protect themselves from the Delta variant and other forms of COVID-19, as our partners at Maine hospitals tell us that the majority of patients requiring treatment for severe COVID-19 symptoms are not fully vaccinated,” Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said in a statement.

