Maine CDC reports 18 new Covid-19 cases over the weekend

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WAGM) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 18 COVID-19 cases since Friday.

The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 69,219.

No new deaths were reported. The total number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 remains at 862.

The Maine CDC reported that 796.143 Mainers, or 59.23% of the total population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has no new cases, the total number of cases remains at 1,904.

