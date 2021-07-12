Advertisement

Maine to continue pop-up COVID-19 shot clinics this summer

By Associated Press
Jul. 12, 2021
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine health officials say the state is going to continue its pop-up coronavirus vaccination clinics through the summer.

Maine has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, and has used strategies such as free clinics and a now-closed mobile vaccine unit to get shots to people.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said pop-up clinics for people age 12 and older are active all over the state and will be until at least late August.

More than 67% of Maine’s eligible population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

