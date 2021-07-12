Advertisement

Maine Potato Blossom Festival Begins in Fort Fairfield

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - This weekend kicked off the Maine Potato Blossom Festival in Fort Fairfield.

A horseshoe tournament, garden tour, and live music, like The LaClair’s, entertained both locals and visitors—and some of that traffic coming into town is people coming home.

“They all want to come home for the festival because you see everybody,” said Jen Rediker, who was selling raffle tickets for her sorority’s scholarship fund by the bandstand Sunday.

The festival runs through this week until its firework finale next Sunday night.

