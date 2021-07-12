Advertisement

Three Portland police officers hurt in attack

Police say the man, who’s name was not immediately released, had a gun but did not threaten...
Police say the man, who’s name was not immediately released, had a gun but did not threaten them with it.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Three Portland police officers were hurt Sunday evening after they were attacked by a bystander.

The officers were responding to reports of some sort of disturbance on Preble Street when a 21-year-old man not connected with that call tried to fight with them.

Police say the man, who’s name was not immediately released, had a gun but did not threaten them with it.

That man was charged with felony possession of firearm, assault on a police officer, and refusal to submit to arrest.

The three officers were all taken to the hospital to be treated for what are described as minor injuries and all should be OK.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. -Canada border
Canada’s new border rules have kicked in. Here’s what to know
Presque Isle
UPDATE: Man Shot and Killed in Standoff Identified
A potato blossom
Maine sees increase in potato acreage
Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson carries crew member Sirisha Bandla on his shoulders...
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
Two people who died in Hampden home identified

Latest News

COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 18 new Covid-19 cases over the weekend
Broadband
dhhs
Protecting The Innocent: Child Abuse Series Part Three 7.9.2021
Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
18 MaineHealth patients test positive for delta variant