Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday morning everyone!

Today will be another beautiful but warm day with sunny skies and the high in the upper 70′s. Tomorrow clouds will start to move into our area as a high pressure system to the North weakens and moves to the East. Scattered showers could pop up in the evening hours with most of the storms impacting the northern part of Aroostook County.

Wednesday, a system will be in our area bringing humidity, wind, rain and isolated thunderstorms. Rain and isolated storms will continue as we go on throughout the week as another system will move into our region on Friday.

Warm temperatures and humidity will continue for the work week, so make sure you keep a fan or air conditioner close by. Make sure you click the link above for your full Monday morning forecast. Have a great Monday everyone!

