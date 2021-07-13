Advertisement

Cloukey Charity Challenge was another huge success

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Cloukey Charity Challenge is in the books for another year and once again a very successful tournament. Drum Roll please.... We raised over 65 hundred dollars for Aroostook Special Olympics. That is one of the highest totals ever. . Here are the winners:

On Saturrday morning the Team of Paul Brideau Roger Beaulieu, Lee Roix and Dale Danie picked up the gross title with a 31. On the next side. AJ Cloukey, Jon Gulliver, Rene Cloukey and Kelly Fitzpatrick were the winners.

Saturday afternoon Justin Quinones, Peter Bradley, Maurice Montgomery and Mike Verdecchia were the gross winners with Bill and Lisa Levasseur and Danielle and Bruce Lavway winning net.

On Sunday at Long Lake Country Club

Andrew Whitehair, Tom Pelletier, Mitch Michaud and Guy Cyr came in with a 30 and won the gross title with Linda Daigle, Danielle Daigle, Ron Daigle and Travis Rich taking low net.

In the afternoon session

Brideau, Beaulieu, Roix and Danie won their second title and low net to Quinones and Montgomery who were joined by Jamie and Karson Albert.

Both courses were in great shape and everyone had a great time. Thank you to everyone who helped make the tournament a huge success.

