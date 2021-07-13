Elite Skiers attend Nordic Ski Camp in Fort Kent

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - For athletes to excel they need to be working on their skills. Rene Cloukey takes us to a Nordic Ski Camp in Fort Kent where some of the top High School skiers in the state are already preparing for next winter.

It might be an 80 degree day in Fort Kent, but these skiers are looking forward to next winter and the Nordic ski racing season. Some of the top skiers in the state are in the St John Valley working on conditioning and improving their technique

(Lydia Streinz):” We did kids who made the elite teams for Easter High Schools or U 16′s. It would be like the top 24 of under 16 and the top 24 High School skiers in the state. We also opened for skiers with Coaches recommendations.”

(Hannah Streinz):” This a great way for them to learn more about serious summer training. Just what it means to be a serious skier. Get fit get strong and get the full experience of training.”

The campers came from all over the State and they all agree that it is great just to be able with other elite skiers and work on technique and training

(Caden Cote):”It’s awesome to be up here and train with everyone again. With COVID it was a while off and just getting to see everyone again is awesome.”

Cote from Waterville says that at times it was difficult to keep motivation last winter because of smaller sized meets and no state Championship

Cote:” I think there was still ways to have fun, but I guess not being able to see everyone and limiting the race sizes kind of brought down.”

Nancy Martin of Fort Kent is using this camp to work on making huge improvements next winter. She says that skiing with some of the top competitors in the State gives her motivation.

(Nancy Martin):” Getting the technique. I can always work on technique. Just learning from others. Spectating having a good time and making new friends.”

Martin loves the sport and says that she would like to see her siblings get involved also

Martin:” My little siblings don’t Nordic ski and I am like why not you got to do it. There is so much to do and it makes these long winters really fun.”

Working on technique on an 80 degree day in the summer could pay benefits on the trails this coming winter. Rene Cloukey NewsSource Sports

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.