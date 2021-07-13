Advertisement

Golfing for a Cause

By Adriana Sanchez
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Aroostook County, Maine (WAGM) - Beautiful Weather and great causes made for three golf tournaments over the weekend. News Source 8 Adriana Sanchez drove around the county on Saturday and has the story.

Not one not two but three golf tournaments all took place this past weekend in Aroostook County. The 37th Annual Cary Classic took place at Caribou Country Club after a year of putting a pause on the tournament due to the pandemic.

“We’ve had a great response to the tournament this year, especially after covid last year we couldn’t have the tournament so were just so thrilled for the support we’ve had from our sponsors and from all the players we have close to 100 playing today and we sent them off at 7:30 this morning and the second round goes out at one the weather is perfect and so were just really thankful for everyone that is here sponsoring and playing and just involved with the tournament” said Tami Kilcollins, Executive Director of Jefferson Cary Foundation.

The Annual Bikes 4 Books Tournament took place at the Portage Hills Country Club and had their largest turn out this year of 24 teams.

“Mason bikes for books is a fundraiser so second graders read books over the summer and then the masons fundraise them to give them bicycles for any children to complete the task and this is our 8th year and to date the masons in Ashland the prisoners lodge have given 150 bikes out to second graders over the last 8 years,” said Reuben Caron, President of Portage Hills Country Club.

Our own Rene Cloukey had his 32nd annual gold tournament for the Special Olympics. A State Representative of District 23 has been coming up for 28 years to show his support for this important cause.

“I’m here to support Rene and his team with the special Olympics support the good work they’ve been doing for these 32 years they just do a tremendous job and we just have to come support him we love coming up,” said Lester S. Ordway, a State Representative District 23.

No matter the score, those who came out say it was a great day to spend on the green. Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

