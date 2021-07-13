Health Assessment for Everyone in Maine

Maine (WAGM) - A health assessment to address gaps in the system is going around right now. News Source 8 Adriana Sanchez explains.

A 29-questionnaire health assessment is phase one of an effort to ask people who are over the age of 18, what they need to provide them with the right community resources, programs to improve their health and wellness.

“We’re looking at what type of support people need throughout the entire state so we are not assuming what people need assistance with this is relation to their own chronic conditions or maybe those of friends and family were also trying to find out their preferences in communication, days of the week they want to participate in programs and so forth and last but not least we want to know access levels,” said Maija Dyke, Contract & Business Manager of Healthy Living for ME.

Aroostook Agency on Aging is a partner of the Healthy Living for ME network and is supporting this initiative.

“If someone in the county is lacking access to resources for their diabetes or their chronic pain condition they may be managing were here to help and Aroostook agency on again our great partners right in the county are able to offer these programs whether its virtual or whether its in person,” said Dyke.

Everyone is encouraged to fill out the survey, even if you don’t feel you need to, you can fill it out with a loved one in mind.

“That by taking this survey and completing it through the lens of a daughter an aunt a caregiver that’s also information that were trying to gather,” added Dyke.

The deadline for this is July 14th.

People can access and complete the survey by:

Going to HL4ME or Aroostook Area Agency on Aging’s Facebook pages

Visiting HL4ME’s LinkedIn page

Email info@healthylivingforme.org to receive the link

Calling 1-800-620-6036 and completing it over the phone with a HL4ME staff member

Healthy Living for ME’s Community Health Needs Assessment Survey

