PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -It’s something we don’t think about, but if we have poor posture, it can affect our health. On this week’s Medical Monday, Megan Cole has some tips on how you can improve your posture.

Ever notice your range of motion isn’t as good as it used to be? You could have poor posture.

“We see a lot of arthritic changes within the spine itself. The arthritic changes will create a permanent problem possibly or create other problems where nerves get entrapped or impinged and cause problems down the arms particularly. We also see lose of range of motion where people if their head goes too far forward all of a sudden now they cannot turn their head or bend their head side to side for doing general activities. Driving a car and trying to look over your shoulder so the more your head goes forward the less you can actually turn your head to the side.”

Timothy Bryce is the lead physical therapist at Northern light AR Gould hospital. He says it’s important for people to take time out of their day to stretch.

“We have a problem of always staring down and that just brings that poor posture forward if we can just….I like the idea of smelling the roses but lets look up at the sky as well.”

But how do we know we are stretching correctly? Well, Bryce shows us how.

“Taking your head backwards. People wanna extend their head backwards like this which is not the right idea to create a double chin which they don’t wanna do. So you wanna bring your head back in a sideway position like this as opposed to going like this and help corrects the alignment of the spine so it’s not bending, its more extending.”

If you’re concerned poor posture has affected your health, you’re encouraged to contact your primary care provider.

