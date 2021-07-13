Maine to make school meals free for all students

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine has announced plans to continue offering free meals to students for the 2022-23 school year and beyond.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the efforts by the federal government to provide free breakfast and lunch for all students illustrated the importance of providing meals for all students, not just those who meet income requirements.

According to the Maine Department of Education, 38% of students, or 65,000 students, qualify for free or reduced meals.

Child hunger advocates say that in its current form, the school meal program overlooks students who may not qualify based on income or are experiencing other factors that impeded access to healthy food.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.