Advertisement

Physicians have seen an increase in people having stronger reactions to bug bites.

By Megan Cole
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Physicians have seen an increase in people having stronger reactions to bug bites.

The Chief medical officer for Northern Light AR Gould hospital says people have been experiencing more itchiness than usual with the bites. He says there are a couple of reasons why people are having these strong reactions.

“People who are not from this area when they come for their first summer almost always have much greater reactions to mosquito and black fly bites. Their bodies are not used to these insects in this area of the country and they usually get a more severe reaction. Also even those of us who live here the beginning of the summer, its-our bodies are new to getting these bites cause we haven’t had any of it all winter.”

Pelli says you can buy afterbite at your local pharmacy or use cold compresses to help alleviate the symptoms.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. -Canada border
Canada’s new border rules have kicked in. Here’s what to know
Police say the man, who’s name was not immediately released, had a gun but did not threaten...
Three Portland police officers hurt in attack
Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
18 MaineHealth patients test positive for delta variant
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 18 new Covid-19 cases over the weekend
The Bandstand in Fort Fairfield
Maine Potato Blossom Festival Begins in Fort Fairfield

Latest News

Healthy Living for ME
Health Assessment for Everyone in Maine
Survey
Health Assessment
Bug bites
posture