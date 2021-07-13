PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Physicians have seen an increase in people having stronger reactions to bug bites.

The Chief medical officer for Northern Light AR Gould hospital says people have been experiencing more itchiness than usual with the bites. He says there are a couple of reasons why people are having these strong reactions.

“People who are not from this area when they come for their first summer almost always have much greater reactions to mosquito and black fly bites. Their bodies are not used to these insects in this area of the country and they usually get a more severe reaction. Also even those of us who live here the beginning of the summer, its-our bodies are new to getting these bites cause we haven’t had any of it all winter.”

Pelli says you can buy afterbite at your local pharmacy or use cold compresses to help alleviate the symptoms.

