Presque Isle golfers prepare for Maine Amateur

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Amateur tees off tomorrow and two Presque Isle golfers are in the field after making the cut last year.

Ralph Michaud and Jon Humphrey are both looking forward to competing at Kebo Valley with Maine’ s top amateurs.

(Ralph Michaud):” I am very excited because Kebo Valley in Bar Harbor is the closest the Maine Amateur has been to Presque Isle and in an area I know pretty well.”

(Jon Humphrey):” I am playing alright it is starting to come together. I haven’t played great up to this point, but it is starting to get there.”

Both Michaud and Humprey have played Kebo several times in the over the years and say it is one of their favorite courses

Michaud:” The greens are small undulating and fast. There’s only 2 par fives one on each side. They are very long you can’t reach them in two. Mortals can’t reach them in two. You got to be on the correct side of the hole every time.”

Humphrey:” We already played once this year and the key there is to miss in the right spots. The greens are fast and undulating. It’s hard to make putts when you are a long way away.”

Kebo Valley is one of the oldest golf courses in the United States. It was established in 1888.

(Peiter Devos):“”It is a great piece of history. It is an absolute jewel, Kebo Valley is. Eighth oldest in the country, oldest in the state. And to be consistently ranked, usually in the top one hundred in the country as well is a great accolade.”

Last year Jon Humphrey was a co leader after the first round. He would end up finishing in 37th place

Humphrey:” I am really excited. It was a great experience last year. Expectations are a little higher this year. The goal is to make the cut so you don’t have to qualify next year.

Michaud was the oldest players to make the cut and he finished tied for 20th.

Michaud:” The oldest guy to make the cut and the highest finishing old guy. I represent the old guys and I will let Jon represent the young guys from Presque Isle.”

