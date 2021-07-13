Advertisement

Vandalism at the Maine Potato Blossom Festival

By Corey Bouchard
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Fort Fairfield, Maine (WAGM) -

”Unfortunately, things and events of this kind, do sometimes have vandalism and unfortunately we did have that last night.” says Cheryl Boulier

Cheryl Boulier is the director for the Maine Potato Blossom Festival in Fort Fairfield, she says last night, an unknown number of “rotten spuds” caused damage to the food court. The garage door was broken into, Porta-potties were turned on their sides, cones were tossed onto the roof, and picnic tables were turned upside-down.

“We have to report these incidents to the police, and which we did and state police are taking care of it they are coming today to review the damages.”

The main message that Cheryl wants to pass on is the show must go on.

“We have a lot of events coming up, pet show and family night which is well attended for our family events and of course a lot of sports events happening. A lot of bands playing at night, entertainment, wonderful food and of course our parade and our fireworks… we want people to come out and just have a good time. "

As for now, State Police are investigating.

Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

