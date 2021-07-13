Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday morning everyone!

We are still holding on to that sunshine from yesterday but this won’t last for long as clouds will build in as we go on throughout the day. Some showers will move in for the northern part of the county tonight as a pressure system makes its way into Quebec, Canada.

Tomorrow, humid & muggy air will be moving in that will last until the weekend. It will be breezy tomorrow, which will help with this extra humidity. We will also have some showers and thunderstorms for tomorrow and the rest of the week with a slight break come Monday.

Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70′s with Thursday and Friday being the warmest days. Make sure you click the link above for your full morning forecast. Have a wonderful day!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. -Canada border
Canada’s new border rules have kicked in. Here’s what to know
Police say the man, who’s name was not immediately released, had a gun but did not threaten...
Three Portland police officers hurt in attack
Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
18 MaineHealth patients test positive for delta variant
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 18 new Covid-19 cases over the weekend
The Bandstand in Fort Fairfield
Maine Potato Blossom Festival Begins in Fort Fairfield

Latest News

Weather on the Web Tuesday, July 13th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Monday, July 12th PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web