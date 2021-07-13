Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday morning everyone!

We are still holding on to that sunshine from yesterday but this won’t last for long as clouds will build in as we go on throughout the day. Some showers will move in for the northern part of the county tonight as a pressure system makes its way into Quebec, Canada.

Tomorrow, humid & muggy air will be moving in that will last until the weekend. It will be breezy tomorrow, which will help with this extra humidity. We will also have some showers and thunderstorms for tomorrow and the rest of the week with a slight break come Monday.

Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70′s with Thursday and Friday being the warmest days. Make sure you click the link above for your full morning forecast. Have a wonderful day!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.