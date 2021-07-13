Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone!

After the nice summer day we saw today, we get a little bit more sunshine tomorrow... before muggy and humid air moves in by the middle part of the week.

With the humid air, we’ll get additional chances for showers and storms through the end of the week, and a little bit more of an active weather pattern.

It’ll feel more like summer moving ahead this week... so get ready to get the fans and A/C ready, and take it easy outside in the heat!

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

