Houlton experiences rise in burglaries

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Houlton Police are warning the public about an increase in burglaries.

Chief Tim Deluca says the burglaries are mostly confined to vehicles and businesses. Chief Deluca says investigations are ongoing, but there are some things you can do to protect your belongings.

“Motor vehicle burglaries making sure there’s nothing valuable in your vehicle and that they’re locked. Putting them in an area where a night light or an automatic night light might go off. Putting them in a garage...there’s also along with your businesses your homes, keeping them locked, notifying neighbors if you’re gone.”

Chief DeLuca says, if you see something, say something. Reporting something you see or hear, even in passing, could be the tip your local officers need to prevent crime or solve a case.

