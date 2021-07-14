Construction begins on International bridge between Madawaska and Edmundston

Madawaska, Maine (WAGM) - Construction has begun on the International bridge between Madawaska and Edmundston.

The new bridge will cross the St.John River at approximately at a 45 degree angle and be located approximately at 1,4000 ft upstream from the exiting bridge. Because of this it will be twice as long as the existing bridge.

“Right now you’ll see some work on either side you’ll see some cranes they’re building coffer damns in the middle which are air tight areas that help them work below the water level and that’s where the footings of the new bridge go so it’s a lot of set up work but it’s important work and you know this is what we need to do , the work is complicated by the fact that the border is not opened that certainly creates some challenges were trying to work through those as best as we can but certainly things ill go a lot more smoother once the border is fully reopen,” said Paul Merrill, Public Information Officer Maine Department of Labor.

The bridge is set to be open to traffic by the end of 2023. Demolition of the old Bridge will then begin.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.