Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Wednesday morning everyone!

Today, a warm front will be moving through our region leading to an increase in humidity, wind and a chance of showers with some thunderstorms. Temperatures tonight will feel warm and humid as this front passes us.

Tomorrow, clouds will clear out leading to partly sunny to partly cloudy skies. This extra sunshine will allow for more surface heating and higher temperatures in the mid 80′s. Humidity will make these temperatures feel even warmer, so you are going to want to keep the fan on or AC if you have one.

Friday, warm and humid temperatures will continue and clouds will pick up as another system approaches from the west. This will bring more showers and isolated thunderstorms. This weekend we will hold on to some clouds, scattered showers and warm temperatures. As we head into the beginning of next week, expect these conditions to last.

Make sure you click on the link above for your full forecast. Have a great Wednesday everyone!

