PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

We have a few showers and storms continuing to make their way across the County... with some heavier downpours embedded within. Still take those extra precautions out and about on the roadways... as blinding downpours are a possibility.

Any lingering showers should come to an end by midnight... with areas of fog into the early AM.

Thursday then brings a quieter weather day... but it’ll feel warm and humid, as dew points are on the rise. Those muggy conditions last all the way through the end of the week... before a cold front brings a little relief into the weekend.

Friday also sees additional showers and storms... followed by cloudy skies for Saturday... and more in the way of sunshine for Sunday.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

