PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone!

After another sunny and warm day today... clouds are on the increase this evening. Most of us will stay dry through the overnight... but a few spot showers may pop-up for the North Woods and the St. John Valley.

Tomorrow then brings in a muggier air mass... as dew points spike up moving ahead. With that, we’ll see a little bit more of an unsettled weather pattern... with showers and storms on the approach for tomorrow afternoon and early evening.

Thursday looks to be on the quieter side... but Friday, into the weekend, brings additional rounds of showers and storms. And humid air will be in place, all the way through the upcoming weekend.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.