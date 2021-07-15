Dozens of first responders, volunteers rescue injured hiker from Maine mountain

MOUNT ABRAM TOWNSHIP, Maine — Game wardens, along with 35 first responders and volunteers, rescued an injured hiker from a Maine mountain Wednesday night.

The Maine Warden Service said Richard Sullivan, 65, of Archdale, North Carolina, slipped and fell while hiking the Appalachian Trail on Spaulding Mountain, likely breaking his ankle.

Officials said Sullivan was unable to walk and called 911 at about 1 p.m. Sullivan was hiking the entire length of the Appalachian Trail with his son.

Rescuers reached Sullivan by first traveling to the top of Sugarloaf Mountain by vehicle on a maintenance road, and then hiking approximately 3 1/2 miles down the backside of Sugarloaf Mountain to Sullivan’s location on Spaulding Mountain.

Wardens said they reached Sullivan at about 5 p.m. and used a special rescue litter equipped with a mountain bike wheel mounted on the bottom of the litter.

Rescue crews carried him from the top of Spaulding Mountain to the summit of Sugarloaf Mountain and then transported him down the ski resort mountain by vehicle at about 10:40 p.m.

“Without the assistance from all of the first responders and volunteers, getting Mr. Archdale off of the trail would have taken much longer. Trail conditions were wet, rocky and steep. It was a great coordinated effort by all involved to get rescuers to the top of Sugarloaf and carrying Mr. Sullivan off the mountain. We have a great group of people in Franklin County to make rescue operations like this one run smooth,” Maine game warden Sgt. Scott Thrasher said in a statement.

Sullivan was then taken to Franklin County Memorial Hospital in Farmington for treatment of his injuries.

