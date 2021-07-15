Lagrange man missing for 30 days, family still hoping for a sign as to what happened

LAGRANGE, Maine (WABI) - Thursday marks one month since the disappearance of 32-year-old Nicholas Cross of Lagrange.

“In 30 days nobody has seen him. I hope to god that he’s out there,” said Casey Cross, sister of Nicholas Cross.

Since he went missing on June 15th, his family has made posters around town, and even gone on search parties looking for him.

“And I still believe that he is somewhere around here,” said Casey Cross.

Cross’s family says he’s addicted to Methamphetamines.

The day before he was last seen, his sister Casey Cross says her brother was hallucinating and made multiple calls to 911 asking for help.

“If somebody calls from dispatch and tells you hey I don’t know who I am, I don’t know what’s going on, I’m hallucinating and I need help, my first thing would be call an ambulance. I’m sorry a person’s life is a person’s life, whether they’re a drug addict or not,” said Casey Cross.

The next morning, Nicholas Cross was still acting erratic, so his sister took him to the Milo Police Department where unfortunately they couldn’t help because he would not voluntarily get into an ambulance.

His sister began driving him to the hospital but he threatened to jump out.

“So I stop my truck and when I stopped he got out and just basically starting taking his stuff out of the truck and took off,” said Casey Cross.

After Nicholas Cross left the car of his sister Casey and began running down the road on the morning of June15th, the last place he was seen was later in the afternoon about a mile and a half down this road, on the front lawn of someone’s home. Now the homeowner happened to see Cross and then called 911.

“And she said when she came back he was already gone,” said Casey Cross.

The Penobscot County Sheriffs Office says this investigation is still active.

“I hope that people realize that this is serious and that if they’ve seen him that they just need to call in. We just want to know that’s he’s alive and safe,” said Casey Cross.

If you do see Nicholas Cross or know anything about his whereabouts, you are encouraged to call the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office at 947-4585.

