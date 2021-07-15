Advertisement

Maine warns of bogus texting scam about drivers licenses

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine officials are warning residents of a text message phishing scam that targets people regarding their drivers licenses.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Wednesday the text messages come from someone claiming to be the “Secretary of State Drivers License Facility,” and the texter asks the recipient to click a link to “complete this verification.”

Bellows said the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles never contacts residents via text messages about their drivers licenses.

