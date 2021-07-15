Need for Speed on the Loring runway: Previewing the event

LIMESTONE , Maine (WAGM) -The need for speed begins tomorrow on the Loring Runway. The annual Land speed races get underway in the afternoon. This is 12th year the event has been held and Joe Daly says that there are a lot of familar faces each and every year.

(Joe Daly):”What’s nice is I call them the regulars. We have like 50 racers who race every event.

Mike Tomany of Thompson Connecticut is one of the regulars. Last year he was named the racer of the Decade by the Loring Timiing Association

(Mike Tomany):”I have been running here about 10 years. I think they have been running 12. I come to every event since 10 years ago. I have a good time I am always smiling. There’s a rumor that I make the most average runs here. I got this bike and have two other Nortons that I run. I love running fast.”

There was some activity in the pit area today, but tomorrow is when all the action gets underway. After a year of no spectators crowds will be allowed at the event this year. If you spend any time at the races you might see a very busy Tom Schaefer of Hoschton Georgia who has a very lofty goal.

(Tom Schaefer):” The big goal here is they tell me that the most runs anybody has gotten in here is 77 I believe. My first goal is to get in 78, but ultimately I would like to put in 106 runs.”

Some of the racers were busy doing some final tune ups. R C Wilcox of Mocksville, North Carolina drives this car that was built for road courses. He modified it and now races it in land speed events. His best speed if 165.6 miles an hour

(R.C. Wilcox):” This is a stock engine with 126 thousand miles on it. We are slowly getting it up to that. We started at 140 and are now up to 165. We are probably running out of horsepower, but we are still having a good time.”

Racers come from all over the Country and many years from Canada to try to set new records. With the border closed the turnout will be a little smaller but they are still expecting about 60 racers to make runs. Schaefer has been very successful in the sport with an unreal number of records

Schaefer:” We have now set 708 records. We are pretty darn sure that is more than anyone has set in the world.”

There are many reasons that people keep coming back to northern Maine as they look to set new speed records.

Wilcox:” They have always treated us great right from day one. The other side of the coin is they run a little farther. A mile and a half a little longer run so we can get a little higher speed with less horsepower.”

