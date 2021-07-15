New VA Clinic breaks ground in Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Veterans in Aroostook County are getting a “state of the art” Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Presque Isle.

This clinic will be 8,000 usable square feet, which is 50% larger than the current clinic located in Caribou.

The new clinic will include Primary Care and mental health rooms. There will also be two designated virtual care rooms, and a conference room for Veterans to virtually connect to a variety of specialties and groups.

Russel Armstead is the Associate Director of the Maine VA Healthcare System.

“This new facility, this new community based outpatient clinic will replace the current clinic in Caribou with no disruption of service during the transition. The new clinic will help us meet the evolving healthcare need of Maine veterans in the far north portion of the state of Maine” Russel Says

We reached out to Senator Collins for comment, she says

“As a member of the Appropriations Subcommittee that funds the VA, I have long advocated for ensuring veterans have convenient access to the high-quality health care that they have earned through their service. Once completed, the new VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Presque Isle will provide an essential service to our veterans in Aroostook County by allowing them to receive outpatient care without the stress and difficulty of traveling to Togus.”

Construction is scheduled to begin later this month, and be completed in February 2022.

###

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.