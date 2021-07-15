Advertisement

3rd Annual Maine Opioid Clinic

By Corey Bouchard
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -“Today we are hosting at both of our centers the 2021 opioid response summit, and this is the third annual summit that’s being held.” Stacie Holton says

Stacie Holton is the Substance Use Disorder Peer Recovery Center Manager for the Caribou and Houlton centers. The Summit was held live in Augusta and livestreamed and  broadcasted to the Houlton and Caribou centers for people to watch.

“It brings leaders from across the state and nationally as well to come together and talk about the opioid epidemic and bring resources and knowledge to the community.”

A few of the presenters in attendance were:

Governor Janet Mills

Gordon Smith, who is the Maine Head of Opioid Response,

And Regina Labella, who is a member of the Biden/Harris Administration.

Some of the topics discussed include: People sharing their stories of addiction and recovery, Resources available to help with treatment , and Panel Discussions between state and national presenters

Stacie Holton says “Here at the recovery centers we offer peer to peersupport services recovery coaching, we connect people with resources for struggling with their addiction, it doesn’t matter what addiction they have.we try to point them to the right resources, we get them scheduled with counselling appointments or try to get them into the medication assisted treatment clinic, and we are just here as a safe place for people to come and we give people support wherever they need it.”

The Recovery Center is open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm, More information, and how to get in contact with them will be available on our website.  Corey Bouchard, Newssource8

