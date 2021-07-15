UMaine student pleads not guilty to charge of voting twice in November election

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A University of Maine student has plead not guilty to voting twice during last November’s election.

The Attorney General’s Office says Manikomal Kehler voted via absentee ballot in her hometown of Milford and then voted again on Election Day in Orono.

The day after the election, Kehler reported that she had voted twice but it was too late to pull back her ballot.

She’s the second University of Maine Student to be charged with voter fraud.

Alyssa Dau, of Bowdoinham, is facing criminal charges for voting with an absentee ballot in the name of a former roommate.

Kehler’s next court date has been set for September 7th.

