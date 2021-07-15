Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone.

It was a warm, sunny, and humid summer-like day today!! We take a break from the sunshine tomorrow... and an approaching frontal boundary, brings in showers and storms for Friday.

The storm threat will mainly be during the afternoon... when the bulk of the front starts to clear south of the County. Still make sure to stay extra aware during the day... as a few isolated storms are likely to be on the stronger side -- with heavier downpours, frequent lightning, and stronger gusty winds.

By Friday night though, we’re clearing out and drying out... leading to a nice weekend, with partly sunny skies and feeling like summer both days.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. -Canada border
Canada’s new border rules have kicked in. Here’s what to know
Charged with hindering apprehension
Grandmother of slain 3-year-old charged with lying to police
A "dramatic" surge in high-tide flooding is expected to hit U.S. coastal communities in the...
Moon wobble in next decade expected to boost high-tide flooding in US
a locked car
Houlton experiences rise in burglaries
Construction has begun on the International bridge between Madawaska and Edmundston
Construction begins on International bridge between Madawaska and Edmundston

Latest News

Weather on the Web Thursday, July 15th PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Thursday, July 15th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web