PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone.

It was a warm, sunny, and humid summer-like day today!! We take a break from the sunshine tomorrow... and an approaching frontal boundary, brings in showers and storms for Friday.

The storm threat will mainly be during the afternoon... when the bulk of the front starts to clear south of the County. Still make sure to stay extra aware during the day... as a few isolated storms are likely to be on the stronger side -- with heavier downpours, frequent lightning, and stronger gusty winds.

By Friday night though, we’re clearing out and drying out... leading to a nice weekend, with partly sunny skies and feeling like summer both days.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.