Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday morning everyone!

Today, we are waking up to cloudy skies that will clear out as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will really pick up today due to the extra sunshine we will get. High Dewpoint temperatures will make these temperatures feel almost like the 90′s! If you are working outdoors, make sure you have plenty of water and take breaks in the shade or indoors.

Tonight, humidity and warm temperatures will continue making for a muggy and uncomfortable night. Some showers could make their way in the Northern part of the county as a pressure system moves into our region. Friday expect breezy conditions with rain and thunderstorms mainly in the morning and afternoon hours.

Saturday and Sunday are looking to be the nicest days with partly sunny skies and humidity backing off slightly. Showers will continue into the beginning of next week and temperatures will become more seasonable come Monday and Tuesday. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast.

Have a great and safe day everybody!

