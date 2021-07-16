Aroostook Community Matters: Northern Lighthouse, Inc. Receives Grant

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Northern Lighthouse, Inc. helps people across the County with their mental health services. They recently received a $10,000 grant from the Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism.

“Their support is very very well received and we cannot thank them enough for what they have done for us. It’s a huge step forward for this program,” said Blake Hatt, Chief Operations Officer.

Northern Lighthouse, Inc. is using the money to purchase a van that will help them transport clients in their Section 21 and 29 programs.

“We service adults ages 18 and up who have cognitive disabilities, or are in need of that support from a staff member,” said Hatt. “It’s a skill building program, and our work is both in the consumer’s home and in the community and transportation is a barrier for a lot of individuals here in Aroostook County. And our goal is to utilize this van to better support the users in our programs as well as aid our staff in better accessing our consumers. "

