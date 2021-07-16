Advertisement

Aroostook Community Matters: Northern Lighthouse, Inc. Receives Grant

By Maria Trivelpiece
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Northern Lighthouse, Inc. helps people across the County with their mental health services. They recently received a $10,000 grant from the Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism.

“Their support is very very well received and we cannot thank them enough for what they have done for us. It’s a huge step forward for this program,” said Blake Hatt, Chief Operations Officer.

Northern Lighthouse, Inc. is using the money to purchase a van that will help them transport clients in their Section 21 and 29 programs.

“We service adults ages 18 and up who have cognitive disabilities, or are in need of that support from a staff member,” said Hatt. “It’s a skill building program, and our work is both in the consumer’s home and in the community and transportation is a barrier for a lot of individuals here in Aroostook County. And our goal is to utilize this van to better support the users in our programs as well as aid our staff in better accessing our consumers. "

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. -Canada border
Canada’s new border rules have kicked in. Here’s what to know
Maine Game Wardens and approximately 35 first responders and volunteers rescued an injured...
Dozens of first responders, volunteers rescue injured hiker from Maine mountain
money
Aroostook County has over $3 million in unclaimed property
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as he meets with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in...
Fully vaccinated Americans may enter Canada as of mid-August
New VA clinic- Presque Isle
New VA Clinic breaks ground in Presque Isle

Latest News

Two major projects are ongoing in Searsport.
Senator Collins tours Searsport and their two major construction projects
Fire is under investigation
Update on Fire on Caribou Rd in Presque Isle
State Senator Trey Stewart
State Senator Trey Stewart to announce run against U.S. Congressman Jared Golden
Former Rockland officers
Former Rockland police officers sentenced for beating porcupines