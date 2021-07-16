Advertisement

Aroostook County has over $3 million in unclaimed property

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The state of Maine has over 275 million dollars in unclaimed property.

Dormant bank accounts, uncashed paychecks, insurance refunds—if this money doesn’t go to you, it goes to the state, and Treasurer Henry Beck wants Mainers to claim their cash. Aroostook County residents alone have over $3 million in unclaimed property.

“My very first day as State Treasurer, I got sat down by the staff and they had this very serious look on their face and said we want to let you know you have $50 unclaimed property,” said Beck. “And that’s because I changed car insurance companies, I was owed a refund the mail went to an old address I had no idea.”

Beck says the treasury tries to reach residents through legislators and postcards, but the best way to find out if you have unclaimed property is to go to the government website and type in your name and town. In Presque Isle alone, four thousand people are owed money cumulating $595,000. 

Use the official Treasury website to check if you have unclaimed property.

https://www.maineunclaimedproperty.gov/

