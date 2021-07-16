Advertisement

Former Rockland police officers sentenced for beating porcupines

Former Rockland officers
Former Rockland officers(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Two former Rockland police officers have been sentenced to jail for beating porcupines to death while on duty.

28-year-old Addison Cox of Warren and 31-year-old Michael Rolerson killed porcupines last fall with their retractable batons multiple times.

The Portland Press Herald Reports they pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals and night hunting. A more serious charge was dismissed.

Cox was sentenced to 10 days in jail. Rolerson was ordered to serve 20 days. Both were also fined $1,000 each.

Officials at the Rockland Police Department became aware of the incidents after another officer alerted superiors.

Cox and Rolerson were fired in late September and charged a week later.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. -Canada border
Canada’s new border rules have kicked in. Here’s what to know
Maine Game Wardens and approximately 35 first responders and volunteers rescued an injured...
Dozens of first responders, volunteers rescue injured hiker from Maine mountain
New VA clinic- Presque Isle
New VA Clinic breaks ground in Presque Isle
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as he meets with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in...
Fully vaccinated Americans may enter Canada as of mid-August

Latest News

State Senator Trey Stewart
State Senator Trey Stewart to announce run against U.S. Congressman Jared Golden
Good Shepherd Food Bank
Good Shepherd Food Bank receives $1M grant for Maine’s Campaign to End Hunger
UMaine system to require COVID-19 vaccine once full FDA approval of a vaccine is established
The racers are speeding down the Loring runway this week.
land speed update