Maine to try to drive up vaccine rate with airport clinic

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine health officials are hopeful a new COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the largest airport in the state will help drive up immunization rates.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is working with Portland International Jetport on the new clinic, which will be open to travelers and residents.

The clinic, which does not require appointments, began on Tuesday and is operating seven days per week.

Maine has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country.

More than two-thirds of the state’s eligible population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

