State Senator Trey Stewart to announce run against U.S. Congressman Jared Golden

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - State Senator Trey Stewart (R) - District 2, Will be announcing he is running against U.S. Representative Jared Golden for his 2nd Congressional District Seat.

WAGM Spoke with a source close to Stewart who says “The announcement will take place on Saturday, July 17th at the Maine Potato Blossom Festival at Fort Fairfield.”

Sen. Trey Stewart is a 27 year old state Senator from Presque Isle.

