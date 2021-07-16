Advertisement

State Senator Trey Stewart to announce run against U.S. Congressman Jared Golden

State Senator Trey Stewart
State Senator Trey Stewart(Station)
By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - State Senator Trey Stewart (R) - District 2, Will be announcing he is running against U.S. Representative Jared Golden for his 2nd Congressional District Seat.

WAGM Spoke with a source close to Stewart who says “The announcement will take place on Saturday, July 17th at the Maine Potato Blossom Festival at Fort Fairfield.”

Sen. Trey Stewart is a 27 year old state Senator from Presque Isle.

This story will be updated when more information is released.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. -Canada border
Canada’s new border rules have kicked in. Here’s what to know
Maine Game Wardens and approximately 35 first responders and volunteers rescued an injured...
Dozens of first responders, volunteers rescue injured hiker from Maine mountain
New VA clinic- Presque Isle
New VA Clinic breaks ground in Presque Isle
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as he meets with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in...
Fully vaccinated Americans may enter Canada as of mid-August

Latest News

Former Rockland officers
Former Rockland police officers sentenced for beating porcupines
Good Shepherd Food Bank
Good Shepherd Food Bank receives $1M grant for Maine’s Campaign to End Hunger
UMaine system to require COVID-19 vaccine once full FDA approval of a vaccine is established
The racers are speeding down the Loring runway this week.
land speed update