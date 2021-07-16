UMaine system to require COVID-19 vaccine once full FDA approval of a vaccine is established

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - All University of Maine students and employees who are fully vaccinated by August 20th will not have to be tested for COVID-19 or quarantine when they arrive on campus this fall.

University officials made the announcement Friday.

Students and staff can verify their vaccine status on the secure UMS portal by uploading an image of their vaccination card.

“Vaccination is our best defense against the threat of COVID and makes life easier and safer. We have no more urgent task in our return to normalcy than to get our vaccination rates as high as possible while also maintaining safety protocols for those who have not or cannot get vaccinated.”

Starting July 26th, all students and staff who have verified their vaccination no longer need to wear masks inside university buildings.

More than 5,000 UMS community members have already registered their status

Students among the in-person population who verify their vaccination status will be eligible for a $1,000 shot clock scholarship.

Weekly selections start Friday.

Employees who have registered their vaccination status will be eligible for prizes, too.

“We have relied on science throughout the pandemic to protect our communities. We are incredibly proud of the public health commitment of our students, faculty and staff, and know that our return to campus this fall is made possible because of their leadership.”

COVID-19 testing will be required for all unvaccinated students and staff when they arrive on campus.

They will also be required to quarantine while awaiting their test results and wear face coverings while inside university buildings.

The university plans on holding a number of vaccine clinics at the Orono campus in August and September, offering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-shot Moderna vaccine.

The clinics will be held in the Woolley Room, Doris Twitchell Allen Village, 138 Rangeley Road, from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. every Wednesday in August and September, through Sept. 22.

No appointment is necessary.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.